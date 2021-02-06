2/6/21: Light snow to end the weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A nice sunny day to start the weekend with temperatures in the 30’s with plenty of melting, temperatures will drop into the teens tonight, so black ice will be a concern by Sunday morning. We are watching 2 areas of energy converging on the northeast. However, it does not appear that they will come together in time to provide a big storm for the Capital Region. However, several hours of light snow will be likely through Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Sunday morning looks to start quiet, while I think most will start with mostly cloudy skies, we may catch a few breaks of sunshine early in the day.

As we get closer to noon, that is when the likelihood of snow will begin to increase from southwest to northeast.

The “heaviest” of the snow looks to fall between 2-4pm Sunday afternoon. I say heavy in quotes because it is not looking like a major issue, perhaps snowfall rates south and east of Albany approaching 1″ per hour during this time frame.

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 7am on Sunday for areas south and east of Albany, not only will they see the highest snowfall rates but they have the best chance at the higher snowfall totals by Sunday evening, which could approach 3-6″.

The snow is mostly done by Sunday evening with a few leftover snow showers at best for the first half on Sunday night.

Again, accumulations look to be on the lighter side of things with most picking up between 1-3″ of snow. The higher totals of 3-6″ should remain confined south and east of Albany into the Berkshires.

We look to be quiet to start the new week off on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures with highs only in the 20’s, then another system looks to threaten the Capital Region for Tuesday afternoon. Still too soon to say about totals for that storm so check back. Quiet mid-week before perhaps another storm threat by Friday of next week. Behind that storm colder air looks to move in for next weekend with highs potentially only in the teens into early the following week. Have a great weekend! -Rob