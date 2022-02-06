2/6/2022: Chilly, but less wind for Sunday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Nobody’s saying it’s a beach day… but Sunday’s weather will feel a whole lot better than Saturday’s! Expect highs in the mid 20’s but with significantly less wind. High pressure is in the area, keeping us relatively quiet. Expect a mix of sun and high clouds.

Skies turn overcast tonight, preventing us from getting quite as cold. Monday morning lows will be in the teens for most, with single digits possible in the Adirondacks.

We (finally) get above freezing for a little bit on Monday afternoon. A few light snow showers are possible late in the day, with totals generally ranging from a coating to an inch across the region.

That activity should wrap up Tuesday morning. Wednesday looks ice by mid-winter standards – highs in the upper 30’swith some sun!

The end of the week will bring a few more chances for snow showers, with highs still hanging out in the upper 30’s for most. Enjoy the slightly more mild feel!