Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a difference a day makes! Saturday we spent most of the afternoon in the single digits, while today we made it into the upper 30s and low 40s. It was a bit breezy, so that made it feel a touch cooler, but still, the air felt so much warmer than Saturday afternoon, almost a “heat wave”!

As we kick off the new work week, expect much of the same with some sunshine for Monday, breezy at times and temperatures on the mild side, mainly near 40 degrees for most. However, we are watching a storm system on the southeast coast. This will pass far enough to our east, so not anticipating any direct impact here, however, this system and high pressure to the north will develop a northeast wind on Monday afternoon which would likely allow temperatures to drop a bit late afternoon and evening.

Behind this, expect a chilly Monday night with temperatures dropping back into the teens to near 20 into Tuesday morning. Tuesday, our next system arrives, but before that gets here expect some sunshine, breezy conditions and temperatures in the low to perhaps mid 40s for some. We do not expect any precipitation from this system to arrive until Tuesday evening with perhaps a few rain showers or mountain snow showers, impact look to be minimal.

Quiet day for Wednesday with temperatures once again in the low 40s before our next system arrives on Thursday. Initially this may begin as some ice or a wintry mix before temperatures rise enough to change everything over to plain rain. Expect rain showers to continue through Thursday afternoon with temperatures slowly warming to near 40. A quiet day for Friday before another potential storm system on Saturday which may bring some rain or snow showers through the afternoon. Have a great week! -Rob