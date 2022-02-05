2/5/22: Few More clouds & a touch warmer Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A very cold start to the weekend with temperatures struggling, mainly holding in the teens with a bit of a brisk wind, making it feel that much colder. Tonight the winds will ease up and skies will remain mostly clear with a slight increase in clouds late. This will lead to many dropping below zero or into the low single digits into Sunday morning.









High pressure was in control today, it will remain in control through late tonight before a few clouds tend to stream in ahead of a quick hitting clipper system. This system will be staying far enough north, so not expecting any precipitation from this, however, there will be a few more clouds Sunday afternoon, especially north of Albany.

We should still see a fair deal of sunshine, although it may be filtered at times through the afternoon. This will help our temperatures make it into the low to mid 20s for most, with perhaps a few remaining in the upper teens especially into the Adirondacks.





Clouds will tend to increase on Monday, however, with a more southerly flow, temperatures will likely rise close to near seasonal for this time of year with many in the low to mid 30s.

Most of the day on Monday does look to remain dry, however, we are closely watching the potential for an area of low pressure to quickly spin up on the coast. The guidance doesn’t totally agree that it will be a miss, but for right now it would be most likely that there would be a few snow showers, especially east of the Hudson River late Monday and into Tuesday that could potentially drop 1-3″ for those areas. I am leaning towards the lower end of those numbers, but we will watch and see how this develops through Sunday. Temperatures will slowly moderate through the week with highs getting close to 40 once again for Thursday, but a cold front moving through may bring a few snow showers and temperatures back into the 30s for late next week and the start of next weekend. Have a great night and stay warm! -Rob