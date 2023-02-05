The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

After the brutal cold we had to start off the weekend, its only fitting that we get some above average temperatures to balance it out, right? Temps cruise to right around 40 degrees this afternoon as a warm front lifts past us. Expect some breaks of sun later on as well.

Tonight, light winds out of the south and cloud cover keeps us mild, with most struggling to drop more than a couple degrees below freezing.

Monday could be a bit warmer, with temps in the low 40’s. Winds shift that evening, bringing a bit more of a chill by Tuesday morning. We’re back to low 40’s later in the day by the time showers move back into the area. That means that most (outside of the mountains up north) will see plain rain rather than snow or wintry mix.

Wednesday’s mild, dry. and breezy. More rain showers for Thursday. Cold some south of Albany hit 50 degrees Friday afternoon? It’s not out of the realm of possibility…