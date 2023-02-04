Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a cold day today! Temperatures started out well below zero, with Albany tying the record of -13° which was originally set in 1978. Temperatures struggled to warm, especially once the clouds moved in with temperatures holding in the single digits. The good news is, the chill will be easing up overnight as temperatures are expected to rise into Sunday morning.

A warm front will be moving through tonight, this will develop a southerly wind which will help temperatures slowly rise overnight. By the time most of us wake up on Sunday, temperatures should be in the teens to near 20.

It will be likely that we see some sunshine, but I do anticipate a bit of cloud cover as well. However, with a southerly wind, gusty at times, will help our temperatures to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s! This will not be short lived, plenty of “warmth” will be available south of us and that looks to continue to flor north and east through the next 7 days.

Not a whole lot of weather happening the next few days, temperatures for Sunday and Monday look to bring mild temperatures with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We will likely turn a bit breezy for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies temperatures won’t be too bad, but we will have to watch for the potential for a rain or snow shower late in the day and into the evening. Still mild on Wednesday, dry as well, but the chance for showers returns on Thursday with very mild temperatures. We hold on the mild side for Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, then we will watch for a rain or snow shower threat on Saturday, with highs back into the mid to upper 30s. Have a great night! -Rob