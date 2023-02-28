Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Skies becoming partly clear tonight will lead to temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s into Wednesday morning. A weak disturbance will be moving through Wednesday afternoon and may bring a rain or snow shower through the area in the early evening hours. An area of low pressure will ride along this frontal boundary for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for a potential rain shower to start the day.

We are already watching for the potential of another bigger storm system on Friday. The energy for this storm is just moving into the Pacific Northwest and will likely bring some snow with it by Friday afternoon to the Capital Region. What happens Friday night is still in question as some guidance wants to bring in a wintry mix and for some just plain rain. We will continue to monitor the situation as we approach Friday.

In the short term it looks likely that we will see some sunshine through midday on Wednesday. A warm front will be moving through by the late afternoon and evening which will bring the chance of a rain or snow shower for many. Impacts with this will be limited as these showers will be rather fast moving. Temperatures on Wednesday will warm into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees, which is seasonable for early March.

Moisture moves in from the south Thursday morning which will bring the chance at a few showers to start the day. However, this will move out rather quickly and we do expect skies to turn partly sunny by Thursday afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid 40s.

Friday will bring in the next bigger storm system with a period of snow likely into the afternoon and evening with the chance of that snow mixing with or changing to sleet or rain, will fine tune those details over the next 24 to 36 hours. Leftover snow showers for Saturday, but overall a cloudy quiet and cool weekend with highs in the mid 30s carrying us into early next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob