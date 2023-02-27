Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

The calm before the storm today ahead of an area of heavy snow arrives this evening and continue into Tuesday morning. Snow will be into the Capital Region between 7-9pm and will quickly become heavy overnight. Likely picking up 3-6″ of snow by the time you wake up on Tuesday. The bulk of the storm will be overnight, so Tuesday mornings commute will be difficult. Conditions will be improving through the day as the intensity of the snow lets up into the afternoon before the snow tapers of between 4-6pm.

Storm is located west of the Great Lakes and is heading eastward. All the moisture is bumping into some rather chilly air with temperatures near or below freezing. With how dry the air is, we will likely fall several degrees as the initial burst of precipitation will likely be evaporating and not reaching the ground.

Late tonight a secondary storm will be developing along the coast. This will lock in the cold air and will prevent the snow from changing over to sleet or freezing rain, so expect an all snow event with this storm, no matter where you are.

Because of this high impact winter storm, most of the area is under a winter storm warning, however, those in far eastern New York, Washington, Rensselaer, and Columbia counties are under a winter weather advisory. But impacts will be the same with a general 4-8″ of snowfall for most, slightly lesser amounts east of the Hudson Valley.

Snow will be heavy overnight tonight with a band of heavy snow likely near or just after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning.

Snow will continue into Tuesday morning, with 3-6″ on the ground for many. Give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to go as roads will be slick.

Snow will slowly begin to taper through the afternoon and eventually come to an end by late afternoon and early evening.

Total snowfall amounts will be manageable for most across the Capital Region, Hudson Valley and Lake George Region where most will be picking up 4-8″ of snow, likely 6-7″ in the Albany/ Troy area. Some enhancement west of the Hudson Valley will bring higher totals for the Adirondacks, Helderbergs and Catskills. Similar situation for the eastern slopes of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont where we can see a foot or more of snow.

As we welcome March in on Wednesday, temperatures look to be seasonable with temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 with a stray rain or snow shower into the afternoon. Perhaps a rain shower Thursday morning as temperatures warm into the mid 40s. Watching for the potential for another impactful storm system by Friday into Saturday, details on that will be fine tuned in the week ahead. Seasonably cool temperatures with the chance at a few flurries by the weekend and early next week. Have a great night and stay safe!