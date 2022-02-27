Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Breezy afternoon with temperatures in the mid-30s for most with snow showers and squalls ahead of an arctic boundary. Once this moves through skies will clear overnight and temperatures will fall into the single digits.

Arctic air will be returning to start the new work week with temperatures behind the boundary currently in the single digits. This will be modified some thanks to the Great Lakes, but highs on Monday will remain 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal.





Although we will see plenty of sunshine, there will be a light breeze during the afternoon. This, along with the snowpack will keep temperatures in the teens and low 20s for most.





High pressure will move off the coast late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Another very cold night is expected for Monday night with many falling into the single digits. However, we will see a clipper, one of several this week that will turn the winds to the south and allow us to warm up slightly Tuesday afternoon.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy for Tuesday and most of the day will remain dry. However, as the clipper moves closer through Tuesday evening and overnights the chance for snow showers will increase. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the mid to upper 30s for most.





Another fast-moving clipper moves through Wednesday night with another round of light snow showers into Thursday morning. Another shot of cold air for Thursday also will become a bit breezy through the afternoon. A warmer system moves in for the weekend, initially will be cool on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-30s with a mix developing late in the day into the evening. As warmer air works in temperatures will rise close to 50 on Sunday with rain showers likely to linger into early the following week. Have a great week ahead and stay warm! -Rob