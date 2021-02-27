2/27/21: Mild with Scattered Showers to end February

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We dealt with a few snow and rain showers this morning and this afternoon, skies will gradually become partly clear overnight tonight and we may see some sunshine to start the day on Sunday. Clouds will be quick to return during the afternoon as our next rain maker approaches the region by the late afternoon and evening, temperatures look to warm back into the low to mid-40’s again.

We have a disturbance sliding by this evening, behind that skies are turning partly to mostly clear and we should enjoy partly clear skies for part of the overnight period. Watch for patchy fog to develop as well with all the moisture left behind from the rain from earlier.

Our next system is already taking shape out west and will arrive by late afternoon and early evening on Sunday. Unlike the storm today we will be mainly talking rain with perhaps a few patches of a mix or light snow, but that would remain confined into the Adirondacks.

Timing out your Sunday we look to start mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will fall close to freezing tonight, so watch that first step out the door Sunday morning.

Our system will slowly approach through the afternoon on Sunday as high pressure move off the coast. Winds may become slightly gusty during the afternoon from the south southeast. By dinner-time expect scattered showers to begin to develop for most.

More widespread showers look likely Sunday night into Monday morning as the storm system crosses the Capital Region.

Behind this system winds will turn rather gusty Monday afternoon and evening and those gusty winds will continue through Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon.

A secondary boundary, an arctic front, will cross the region Monday evening, this may be accompanied by a few snow squalls and rapidly falling temperatures into Monday evening.

Quick shot of very cold air by Tuesday with highs only making it into the low to mid 20’s with partly sunny skies and gusty winds through the first half of the day. Another mild stretch of weather for much of the week beyond Tuesday with temperatures cooling off into the low to mid 30’s by the end of the week and the start of next weekend. Have a great Sunday! -Rob