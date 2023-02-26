Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Mostly cloudy, a bit milder today with some breaks of sunshine and some gusty winds late afternoon and early evening. As high pressure builds in the winds will slowly diminishing overnight.

High pressure will be building in overnight which will lead to a chilly night into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s for many of us. This cold air will set the stage for our next winter storm which is set to arrive Monday evening.

The pieces for this storm are out to the southwest. Package of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere is centered near the Four-Corners Region, while a surface storm is developing in southern Colorado. These features will be racing north and east through the day on Monday.

Winter storm watches for areas west of the Hudson Valley, along with the Berkshires and southern Vermont are in effect beginning Monday evening. Winter Weather advisories are also in effect for Washington, Rensselaer, and Columbia counties during the same time period, but lesser amounts of snow are likely in these areas.

Futurecast shows the likelihood of at least some sunshine through the first part of the day on Monday. Weather will be cool, but will begin rather quiet.

Clouds will thicken up through the afternoon on Monday ahead of our storm. This will allow temperatures to remain on the cool side with most only making it into the low to mid 30s. Snow looks to arrive from southwest to northeast between 6pm-9pm and will become heavy overnight, approaching or perhaps exceeding 1″ per hour at times.

Snow will continue into Tuesday morning. This will not be a storm that we have to worry about any mixing as all levels of the atmosphere look to remain below freezing as a secondary coastal storm develops and locks in the cold air for us.

Snow will slowly taper off throughout the day on Tuesday, but perhaps not fully shutting off until Tuesday evening.

When all is said and done, many will likely see 4-8″ of snow, with perhaps 6 or 7″ right around Albany. Higher amounts to the west, in the Helderbergs, Eastern Catskills, east facing slopes of the Greens & Berkshires and the southeastern Adirondacks as we do expect some upslope in these areas which would enhance the snow. There will be an area of lesser amounts just downwind of the Greens and Berkshires as the opposite of upslope is likely to occur, downsloping, which creates a shadow and an area of lesser snow amounts. This will likely be in Washington, Rensselaer, and Columbia counties where snow amounts will be on the lower side, perhaps 3-4″ for many in these spots.

Active weather does look to continue as we welcome March on Wednesday. There is the chance for a late day rain or snow showers on Wednesday, with a better chance at a few rain showers by Thursday morning. Our next potential significant winter storm looks to be here on Friday. Details on this potential are limited at this time, however, the trend has been for another high impact system to arrive sometimes Friday and perhaps linger into early next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob