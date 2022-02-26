Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nice sunny day to start the weekend with highs running almost 10 degrees below normal. But with all that sunshine and not a lot of wind, it sure felt nice out there! Another cold one will be expected tonight, but as a light wind from the south-southwest develops, temperatures may rise a little heading into early Sunday morning.

A lot of moisture to our south will remain to our south as we will be shielded by a large area of high pressure. This high pressure will also provide partly sunny skies for Sunday, however, there will likely be more clouds north of Albany.

An arctic cold front is set to move through the area late Sunday afternoon and into the evening. This will bring a sharply colder airmass to the northeast for Monday, but before the colder air arrives, snow showers and squalls will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.





Sunday will start with temperatures likely in the teens, however, the winds will start out of the south-southwest and that will allow our temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 30s, with any sunshine a few places would likely reach close to 40.





The arctic boundary sweeps through by the evening, again, be aware there could be a few snow squalls, although short-lived, they could quickly reduce visibility and cause whiteout conditions as they move through the area.

Behind this boundary high pressure will build in, skies will turn clear Sunday night and temperatures will fall into the single digits both above and below zero. We do return to sunshine on Monday, but we will still see that arctic airmass in place and that will likely keep temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s.





Temperatures moderate through the week back into the upper 20s and low 30s, still well below normal as we kick off the month of March. There may be a few snow showers Tuesday afternoon and evening and we will watch for another round of light snow showers for Thursday as well. Have a great night and stay warm! -Rob