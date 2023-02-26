The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A warm front moving towards us will keep us cloudy through early afternoon, but will also bring with it some milder weather. Temperatures peak right around the 40 degree mark despite the lack of sun until later on. A few flurries are possible, especially north and west of Albany

A much more impactful weather system is in the cards for the beginning of the work week. Expect things to get underway around sunset Monday, with the snow going strong into Tuesday morning. Lighter snow could linger into that afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas highlighted in blue below. 5-10 inches of snow appear possible, with locally higher amounts in the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Green Mountains.

Wednesday looks quieter with seasonable temps to welcome in the month of March. Rain showers are possible Thursday with temps in the mid to upper 40’s.