The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It’s shaping up to be a very chilly start to the weekend, with temps in the teens for much of the day. Highs will be only in the low 20’s.

Snowflakes will develop by midday, and continue into this evening. With the cold temps, we expect a light and fluffy snowfall.

Much of the Capital District will get only a coating to an inch. Those in the hills and mountains could see up to two inches. High spots towards the Catskills and Adirondacks may get three.

Sunday is cloudy with a few flurries. Most of Monday is quiet, but another round of snow will develop late that evening and continue into Tuesday.

Another quiet day Wednesday to welcome in the month of March. Then rain and snow showers are possible for the end of the work week.