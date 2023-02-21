Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another mild day today, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most. Rain and high elevation snow showers move through this evening into the first part of the overnight. May turn briefly gusty behind a cold front before skies turn partly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 20s into Wednesday morning.

Cooler air works in overnight tonight and will be in place for the arrival for the moisture for the storm system Wednesday afternoon and evening. This moisture will bump into this colder air and is why we anticipate wintry weather Wednesday night into Thursday.

Wednesday begins dry with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 20s and with clouds quickly increasing, temperatures likely will hold in the mid to upper 30s.

Snow looks to arrive from the southwest between 3-5 pm and may briefly begin with a mix as temperatures will be above freezing. As things cool we should all change over to all snow for several hours.

Late Wednesday night we will begin to see the snow transition to sleet and freezing rain. This threat will be most likely from Saratoga Springs south. North of this area to the Adirondacks will likely remain all snow and these are the areas we expect to see the higher snow totals.

Most of the wintry precipitation will come to an end into Thursday morning. There may be another push of moisture Thursday evening ahead of a strong cold front that will cool us down significantly into Friday and Saturday with highs likely into the 20s.

When all is said and done, those to the south will see the least amount of snow, 2-4″ here in the Capital Region with a tight gradient of gradually increasing amounts the further north you go. This will be sleet and snow accumulations as many of us will see some sleet accumulating.

Cold and windy for Friday with temperatures likely falling into the low 20s. Single digits Friday night into Saturday with clouds moving in for Saturday which will keep our temperatures in the low 20s. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 30s for the second half of the weekend with perhaps a wintry mix late on Monday. Have a great night and take it easy Wednesday night into Thursday morning.