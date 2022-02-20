Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Skies turned partly sunny this afternoon along with a little bit of a breeze from the south. This helped to warm us close to freezing and allowed for some melting, watch for patchy slick spots overnight as temperatures fall into the 20s, otherwise will be a relatively mild night ahead. Any gusts will subside this evening, but with a light south wind temperatures may actually rise into Monday morning.

Low pressure tracking to our north on Monday will bring a cold front into the region. However, it will get hung up right around the Mohawk Valley and wont make much progress south of that area. This will keep plenty of clouds in place, especially from the Mohawk Valley north.

I think we will start with mostly cloudy skies Monday morning, especially Albany points north. Those of you south and east will see at least partly sunny skies, this will likely be the trend through much of the afternoon.

The cold front will sink closer to the region as the day progresses. This will bring some cloudiness through much of the Capital Region north into the Adirondacks. However, temperatures should warm nicely with highs likely in the upper 30s to low 40s north to near 50 south of Albany.





Monday night into Tuesday this front will lift northward as a warm front. So temperatures may fall early into the low to mid 30s but will rise into Tuesday morning.

Storm system that is currently out west will allow a flow of warm mild air ahead of our next system. This will likely bring rain to the region by Tuesday late in the day and into the evening hours. Will have to watch for ice jam issues once again as we will be dealing with the runoff from rain and warmer temperatures Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the day Tuesday will feature dry time, however, we will become mostly cloudy but mild, temperatures will likely soar into the upper 40s and low 50s for most. But the rain will arrive by early evening and remain with us through Tuesday night.





Things will once again turn breezy for Tuesday with this system moving through. Temperatures will hold steady or rise Tuesday night into Wednesday ahead of another strong cold front. I believe temperatures Wednesday will likely make it into the mid 50s before falling into the 30s by late afternoon, it will also turn a bit windy once again Wednesday afternoon behind the cold front. Cold air will be here for Thursday and Friday ahead of our next system. Right now it does look likely this could be a moderate to high impact storm for Friday for the majority of the region, but details regarding snow amounts and if there will be any mixing are limited at this time. Please be sure to check back in the days ahead for updates. Colder air for the weekend with perhaps another shot at snow showers by Sunday afternoon. Have a great week ahead! -Rob