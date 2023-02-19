Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A mostly cloudy afternoon to end the weekend, but temperatures were on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 40s with wind gusts as high as 30mph. Winds will ease up a bit overnight, but with more clouds and a south wind continuing, we will remain rather mild into Monday morning.

A cold front now in the Great Lakes will be dropping southward on Monday. This will bring a narrow band of showers into the Capital Region. Expect scattered showers, along with a gusty wind for sometime into the late afternoon and early evening behind a cold front. There is also energy north of Montana into southwest Canada that will be tracking towards us for Tuesday. This will bring us a rain and snow mix through the afternoon with minor accumulations possible in the higher elevations.

A more robust package of energy located off the southwest coast is set to move across the desert southwest Tuesday afternoon and quickly race into the middle of the country. This will allow a storm system to develop and bring with it rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain, mainly Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. Travel could become rather tricky, especially with any icing late Wednesday and Thursday morning, will continue to monitor the trends on this potential over the coming days.

Monday will start with perhaps some breaks of sunshine. This will be ahead of a cold front, so expect temperatures to be on the mild side with many starting off in the low to mid 30s.

Into the afternoon the chance for showers will be on the increase as the cold front approaches the Capital Region. Temperatures should spike into the mid to upper 40s ahead of the fronts arrival. Along and just behind the front the winds may become a bit gusty from the west with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Highs on Monday will mainly be in the mid to upper 40s for most.



Our next storm system may have slightly more impact. This one looks to arrive into Tuesday, temperatures will cool off into the 20s Monday night into Tuesday morning ahead of the compact storm system that will be rotating through. By Tuesday morning, expect mostly cloudy skies with chilly conditions.

By the afternoon the chance for rain and even snow showers will increase. The trend has been for a slightly cooler solution, meaning that even here in the valley we could see some wintry mix before transitioning to plain rain. There will likely be some minor accumulations, mainly in the higher terrain areas north and east of Albany into Tuesday evening.

Cold front will slide through by mid afternoon, but we will keep the threat for wet weather to continue into the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures on Tuesday will likely hold in the upper 30s and low 40s.

More robust storm system is possible on Wednesday night into Thursday. This would initially begin as some snow Wednesday evening before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The best chance at remaining all snow would be for those in northern Vermont and into the Adirondacks. Will continue to watch the exact track of this storm. Quick shot of much colder air for Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the 20s. Chance for snow showers or flurries for Saturday and Sunday with a moderating trend, back into the upper 30s for Sunday. Have a great night! -Rob