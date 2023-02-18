Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Not too bad of a mid to late February afternoon. A bit of a breeze from time to time, with temperatures seasonably mild in the upper 30s to near 40. We will increase the clouds a touch for Sunday, also may turn a bit breezier with milder temperatures expected.

A disturbance in the middle of the country will work its way towards us and throw a few more clouds at us for Sunday. There is the slightest chance of a stray shower or two Sunday afternoon, but the majority of us will remain dry.

Moisture near the northern tier of the country will move towards us for Monday and Tuesday with a few showers likely on Monday and then a rain or mountain snow shower on Tuesday. A bigger area of energy over the Pacific Ocean will be heading towards the northeast on Wednesday. We will keep a close eye on this as there is potential it brings some wintry weather for the middle of the week.

Sunday morning will start out relatively mild with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, much warmer than this morning.

We will see a few clouds drift overhead from time to time on Sunday, but with a southerly wind becoming a touch gusty in the afternoon we will see temperatures warm a good 5 to 8 degrees warmer than today. We can’t rule out a stray shower and the milder air moves in, but again, most will stay dry.

Sunday night into Monday clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm system. We will start the day out dry, with more clouds, a few breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 30s!

Clouds will stick around through the afternoon and as a cold front approaches we will increase the risk for showers into the evening. It does not look like a washout, and most of these showers will likely be ending by early Monday evening. Temperatures will still be on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another round of moisture will move in for Tuesday. While it looks too warm in the valley for snow, those in the higher terrain could see a few snow showers. Cool and raw on Wednesday with moisture advancing from the south and west. We will be watching for a wintry mix to arrive by Wednesday evening and likely continue into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be well below freezing, so sleet and even freezing rain look to be possible into the day on Thursday. Icy mix will continue into Thursday afternoon before temperatures rise above freezing. Colder and windy for Friday with temperatures stuck in the 20s for highs. We stay in the 20s for Saturday with snow showers likely. Have a great night! -Rob