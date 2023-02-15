The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Another warm day across the News 10 region – 64 in Albany! Not only did we break the record high for the day… we crushed it! Not often do you you see a new mark set by a margin of 9 degrees.

A little more history could be made overnight. We are forecasting a low of only 45 degrees – that would be a record high minimum temperature for the day! Wind gradually ease through the overnight period.

We’re mild and spring-like yet again on Thursday, with highs in the upper 50’s for many. In Albany, the daily record high is 61 degrees, so we won’t quite make history if our forecast holds. But compared to the average high of 36, it’ll feel downright balmy.

Expect more clouds as the day goes on. We could wind up with a few showers late afternoon and into the evening. A bit of heavier rain (with a chance for a couple rumble of thunder if you can believe it) is possible early Friday morning as a cold front sweeps through.

That will of course usher in colder air along with some gusty winds. Temperatures fall from the 50’s in the morning to the 40’s and then the 30’s by the afternoon. By Saturday morning, we’ll be feeling like February for a change – lows in the teens! Afternoon highs are seasonable, in the upper 30’s.

Sunday we’re back to mild air, with a high of 50 and partly cloudy skies. President’s Day on Monday looks a bit cloudy, with only a chance shower. We finish on a cooler, but still seasonably mild note – highs around 40 for Tuesday and Wednesday

-Mack & Cap