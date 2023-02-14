Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

Another absolutely beautiful afternoon today with lots of sunshine and light winds, temperatures made it into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees once again! Clouds will move in tonight and a light south wind will develop, so temperatures will likely rise after midnight into Wednesday morning.

Storm system moving into the Great Lakes on Wednesday will be throwing a bunch of warmth our way Wednesday afternoon. Winds will also be on the increase with gusts approaching 40 mph for many. These winds along with an increase in sunshine will boost temperatures to record breaking heights with many in the 50s and low 60s!

The next storm system will be here late Thursday into Friday morning. There will be more clouds around on Thursday, but most of the rain looks to hold off until the evening and into the overnight hours. A strong cold front will move through with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder possible early Friday morning. Temperatures will do nothing but fall behind the front on Friday with winds gusting to 40 mph. Highs will likely be in the 50s to start the day with temperatures in the afternoon in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

A stray morning shower on Wednesday along a warm front will be possible, but not likely a huge deal. Temperatures will have already begun to rise and will likely be close to 40 degrees in Albany.

As we go into Wednesday afternoon skies will begin to brighten and winds will begin to gust. The gusty southwest wind and the sunshine will allow temperatures to soar to record breaking levels.

Thursday will also be another mild day with less wind and an increase in cloudiness. However, we will likely start with partly sunny and mild conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 40s to start the day.

There may be a few showers into the late afternoon and evening, but it looks likely that the bulk of the rain would likely hold off until Thursday late evening and more so through the overnight hours.

Strong cold front will move through Friday morning, temperatures do nothing but drop behind this feature. The rain we see may be accompanied by some thunder and by the afternoon temperatures will likely be in the 30s and 40s with winds gusting to 40 mph. Cool shot of air for Saturday with some sunshine. Turning mostly sunny and mild for Sunday before another round of late day rain arrives for Monday. Cooler temperatures expected as we approach the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Matt