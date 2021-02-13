2/13/21: Light Snow Tonight, Bigger Storm Monday/ Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We will remain mostly cloudy tonight as we await a weak area of low pressure to swing through overnight tonight. This will spread light snow and snow showers through much of the region overnight tonight through Sunday morning with minor accumulations expected.

Many will see close to an inch of snow from this system, however, some may pick up close to 2″ by Sunday morning, very manageable.

The rest of Sunday looks to remain mostly cloudy and actually slightly mild with highs reaching the upper 20’s! Then our attention will quickly turn to a major storm threat for Monday into Tuesday. Currently it is located in the Pacific Northwest, but this storm will bring heavy snow and ice as far south as South Texas and Louisiana, then it will head towards us Monday night into the day on Tuesday.

Because of this a winter storm watch has been issued for Albany north and west. Those of you south and east of Albany, southern Berkshire and Columbia counties are not under this just yet.

We will be closely monitoring for the potential for a sleet and freezing rain line to develop. Right now, that looks to setup around Albany, south and east. Everyone shaded in blue has the potential to see more than 7″ of snow when the storm is over by Tuesday afternoon/ evening. Those south and east your number will be greatly reduced due to the sleet and freezing rain. Below is what one model is suggesting by Tuesday morning. The sleet and freezing rain line will be very close to Albany and it looks very likely that that would extend into the Southern Berkshires. Of course this is still two days away so there is time for this to shift north or south.

Here is my thinking, the best chance at the heaviest snow will remain north and west of Albany. Right now, Albany south and east may see a burst of snow for several hours before mixing with sleet and perhaps some freezing rain. The further south you travel the higher the likelihood is for mainly sleet, freezing rain and rain. We will have a map with snowfall numbers on them tomorrow.

Behind this storm a blast of cold air for the middle of the week with sunshine for Wednesday. Then we will be watching for another storm Thursday into Friday that could once again provide us with a snow, sleet and freezing rain mix, still plenty of time for that to come into better focus. Have a great night! -Rob