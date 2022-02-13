The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Hope you got the most out of the warm weather these past few days… winter weather is back in business! A coastal system dropping solid snowfall on places like downstate NY and Connecticut was able to brush parts of the Catskills, Mid-Hudson, Taconics, and Berkshires with a coating to an inch of fresh snow.

Those flakes stop flying by mid-morning. For the rest of us, it’s a kind of quiet day overall. Overcast skies eventually give way to some breaks of sun for the afternoon. Highs will peak only in the upper 20’s.

Tonight the real chill settles back in, with lows in the single digits in the Capital District, and well below zero in the Adirondack Park.

The afternoon is not much better… Highs will peak only in the upper teens for Valentine’s Day! Plan on the whole hat/jacket/gloves combo as you make your way out for date night.

Tuesday features slightly warmer afternoon temperatures, but a breeze making it still feel cold out there. Wednesday looks like a nice one, with highs in the mid 40’s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Temps will cruise into the 50’s on Thursday, but rain showers are in the forecast as well. Watch out for melting snow in the hills and mountains where there’s still a lot on the ground! Friday, we’ll cool back down and actually introduce the chance for some snow showers. Weather wiplash! It’s what February is all about, apparently.