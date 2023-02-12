The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure in place leads to a sunny day today – and keeps a strong storm system down south from approaching us. Instead, it goes out to sea.

Highs peak in the 40’s today through Tuesday. The morning of Valentine’s Day could feature cloudy skies, but sun returns later on.

We’re warm but unsettled though the end of the remainder of the work week. Highs in the 50’s with shower chances at times. Chilly temps return to kick off next weekend.