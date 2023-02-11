Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a great start to the weekend, it was a touch cool, but truly for the middle of February, temperatures near 40 with sunshine aren’t too hard to take. We will turn a bit milder for Sunday with another round of sunshine as clouds from a storm system to our south try to sneak in into the afternoon, especially south and east of Albany, but, we all stay dry.

Big ridge of high pressure stretching from Maine all the way through Texas is essentially going to be keeping us “safe” for several more days. This also means, do not expect any cold temperatures or snow chances for the next 7 days as our weather pattern truly favors a spring-like setup.

Our next shot at any wet weather comes in with a system that is currently in the southwest, this will be swinging through the Great Lakes on Wednesday and with bring the chance for a few showers. Right now that chance looks rather limited and I believe most will remain dry.

Sunday will end the weekend on a quiet note with less wind and more sunshine, especially to start the day. Temperatures will likely be on the cool side to start with most in the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

Clouds will try to creep in to our south as the day progresses, but I think we will still remain partly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s for just about everyone as the storm system remains safely out to sea.

The storm pulls away on Monday, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and temperatures till warm into the mid 40s!

High pressure sticks around through Tuesday with temperatures looking just a touch cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. Remaining partly sunny for Wednesday with temperatures turning rather warm with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, however, we do run the risk of a shower, especially in the afternoon and evening and mainly north and west. Thursday will be another warm afternoon as we make a run at 60 degrees with the threat for rain showers increasing into the evening hours. Showers to start Friday with temperatures still mild and perhaps falling a bit, we will also turn breezy as cooler air filters in with temperatures by Saturday back into the 30s. Have a great night! -Rob