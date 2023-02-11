The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

No deep freeze this weekend! We’re running only slightly above average today, with highs in the upper 30’s. Tonight, down to the low 20’s – then temps are off to the races! Mid 40’s and mostly dry through Valentine’s Day.

Wednesday looks mild, with a high of 51 and just an outside chance for a stray shower. Upper 50’s on Thursday! Not very February-like… instead of rain, we’re talking rain showers with the next round of precipitation the second half of Thursday and into Friday Morning.