The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Gusty and blustery out there today! Gusts peaked over 50 miles per hour at Roxbury, just over the line into Delaware County. We topped 40 in Piseco, Johnstown, and Albany. At least it was mild, with highs around 50 in some spots midday.

Tonight, temperatures stay well above average – only down to around 30 degrees in the Capital District. Saturday could start off breezy, but we’ll see things calm down by the afternoon.

This weekend, a storm system developing over the Southeast will try to move up the coast towards us, but it will be blocked by an area of high pressure that will have established itself over the northeast. New York City may be right on the edge of the rain – the rest is out to sea and we stay high & dry.

Highs on Saturday should wind up around 40 in Albany. Expect mid 40’s in the Mid-Hudson. The mountains stay in the 30’s.

Despite a chillier start (in the low 20’s), Sunday Afternoon is even milder! Temps range from the low 50’s up north to the upper 40’s down south.

The mild days keep coming. Highs will be in the mid 40’s through Valentine’s Day. We’ll be dry through that period as well!

A stray shower is possible Wednesday as temps warm to near 50. We’re well into the 50’s for Thursday, with better shower chances the second half of that day into Friday morning.