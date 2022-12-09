Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Friday, it will be a bright, but chillier afternoon today with temperatures remaining in the 30s to low 40s, which is very seasonable for early December. High pressure will keep the sunshine around, but the flow around that high will continue to bring in seasonably cool temperatures.

This high pressure will also keep us shielded from an area of low pressure moving through the Midwest this morning. This will push this storm system to the south and will dry it out as it does so, so no issues for us here in the Northeast or Capital Region.

Because this system dives south we will keep the sunshine for not only today, but also Saturday. This means that it will remain chilly into the weekend, this will be ahead of our next system which does look to hit us on Sunday with widespread minor snow accumulations expected.

Futurecast shows a quiet start to Sunday. We will likely start rather chilly with clouds, snow will be moving into Western and Central New York.

By early afternoon snow will likely be pushing into the region from the west. Things look to be light to at times moderate but steady through Sunday evening.

Snow looks to continue into the evening and overnight, which will allow that snow to pile up. However, it does not appear that this will be a heavy snow, so right now it looks like a very manageable storm system into Monday morning.

We stay seasonably chilly through next week with highs mainly in the mid 30s. Our next storm system will be moving in late in the week with another round of wintry precipitation likely. This system could be a bit bigger, but of course, way too soon for details. Behind this next storm for next week our pattern may begin to change to a more cold pattern, stay tuned. Have a great day! -Rob