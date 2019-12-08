12/8/19: Warmer with Rain to Start the Week

Latest Forecast update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was slightly milder to end the weekend, temperatures mainly in the low to mid 30’s and warming as we go through the night tonight. However, rain will be in the forecast for both Monday and Tuesday with MUCH milder temperatures!

High pressure has moved off the east coast and will allow a milder flow of air to move into the northeast tonight and into the start of the week.

However, a storm system will be developing along the coast, that along with moisture moving in from the west will set the stage for a pretty wet few days for Monday and Tuesday.

Cold front to the west will sweep through for the day on Tuesday and will bring falling temperatures through the afternoon which may lead to the rain ending as some wet snow by Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

How much colder? Well take a look at these temperatures in Canada… Keep in mind they will moderate by the time they get here but Wednesday and Thursday look to return to a much chillier setup.

Starting off Monday morning, most of us will remain dry, however, there looks to be a band of light wintry precipitation that may make it North of Albany through the Adirondacks and could bring the risk for some slick travel Monday morning.

This is why the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for these locations through 8am Monday morning.

By the afternoon we will be warm enough to be dealing with just plain old rain through the afternoon which could come down heavy at times.

The rain and showers will continue into Monday evening…

We aren’t looking at a ton of rain from this, mainly 0.25″ up to 1″ with locally higher amounts which could lead to localized poor drainage flooding and rising creeks, streams and rivers.

The rain comes to an end Tuesday night, may transition to some snow, especially Albany south and east through Wednesday morning. Thursday looks cold and breezy, but we warm up again for Friday and Saturday as our next system moves in. Looks like rain for Saturday and possibly a mix through Sunday as temperatures will be back into the 30’s and dropping.

Have a great week!

-Rob