12/5/21: Windy, Warm & Wet Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a quiet end to the weekend thanks to high pressure, however, that high is slowly starting to move east tonight which will allow a storm system to move in tomorrow. This will also cause an increase in wind overnight tonight and especially during the day on Monday when gusts could reach 40mph in some places.

Before the main area of concern makes it here tomorrow afternoon we are watching a weak area of low pressure to move close to New York City Monday morning along a warm front, this will bring the risk for a shower in the morning, temperatures may be cold enough north that any precip could fall as a wintry mix for a brief period of time in the morning.





Most of the day on Monday will feature dry weather, however, we will run the risk for a few showers, but the main area of rain and perhaps some thunder will hold off until the evening hours. Winds will also be gusty, near 30 mph gusts in the valleys with perhaps over 40mph gusts in the higher elevations.







A cold front will move through in the early evening. This will bring a period of heavy rain, very gusty winds, and a rapid drop in temperatures. This will also have the potential for a few thunderstorms. The rain could also end as a bit of wet snow, mainly at elevations above 1000 feet.





Much cooler weather is expected for Tuesday. Wind will still be gusty but not as bad, with gusts closer to 20 mph. Skies will also turn partly sunny, however, the flow of the Great Lakes will keep a band of Lake Effect active for those north and west of Albany, and clouds from those bands could move into the Capital Region throughout the afternoon on Tuesday.





Still keeping an eye on Wednesday, although most guidance has shifted significantly south, we are going to keep the chance for snow showers. It will remain mostly cloudy and chilly as a north wind will be developing through the afternoon. The north wind continues into Thursday which will keep us rather cool. But temperatures look to warm again for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Our next system looks to move in on Friday and we could remain unsettled through next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob