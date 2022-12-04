Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Clouds held tough this afternoon which kept us in the 30s for the day today, but clouds are clearing this evening and will lead to a chilly overnight. Sunshine will return for Monday as high pressure passes by, a few clouds will drift in for the afternoon and evening.

High pressure building in tonight will bring clear skies and relatively calm winds. There may be a light south wind developing late tonight into early Monday morning, which may allow temperatures to rise a touch into early Monday.

Enjoy the dry and relatively mild weather for Monday, because our next system will be quickly approaching for Tuesday and looks to linger into Wednesday with rain. Although there will be rain, temperatures will be on the mild side, approaching 50 for Tuesday and well into the 50s for Wednesday.

Monday will start out chilly and clear. Temperatures in the low to mid 20s for everyone, perhaps a few teens to the north.

A light south wind will develop through the afternoon and with the sunshine temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s. A few clouds will likely drift in for the afternoon and early evening well ahead of our next storm system.

Tuesday will start with clouds and temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Although futurecast shows a few showers I think most of us will start the day off dry.

Rain chances will be increasing through Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, but temperatures will be rather mild, reaching the mid to upper 40s, with a few approaching 50.

A cold front will come very close to us on Tuesday evening, but it wont quite make it here, instead it will be forced northward Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will allow temperatures to stay rather warm into Wednesday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Showers will be likely through the first part of Wednesday before the cold front sinks south Wednesday night cooling us down into Thursday.

Thursday will turn partly to mostly sunny with temperatures seasonably warm in the mid to upper 40s. We start to feel the effects of the cold front Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures fall into the 20s Thursday night and only get into the low 40s for Friday and through next weekend with partly sunny skies expected. A storm system will try to sneak in Friday into Saturday, but the way things look right now it should remain far enough south to not see any impacts from it here. Have a great week! -Rob