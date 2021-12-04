12/4/21: Clouds with a few snow showers for some

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It will end up being a seasonable afternoon today with mostly cloudy skies and the threat for a few flurries and snow showers. A clipper system, or weak low pressure, will be passing by to our north, this will bring limited moisture to the area, especially for those north of I-90.

Temperatures will likely rise close to 40 degrees this afternoon despite limited sunshine, however, with a south to southeast wind, that will help boost those temperatures closer to seasonable levels.





We will have to watch for areas north of Albany for flurries and snow showers. Impacts should remain limited, as there is not a whole lot of moisture for this system to work with. However, some in the Adirondacks could pick up an inch or two through tonight.

Quiet day for Sunday as we enjoy a brief area of high pressure, but our progressive weather pattern continues. A strong low pressure will be moving into the Great Lakes late in the day on Sunday. This will likely bring clouds by Sunday afternoon, but we do stay dry. Temperatures Sunday should end up in the upper 30s once again, however, they may rise overnight into Monday as that storm system moves closer to and a good south wind develops. Still looking likely that we see rain Monday afternoon as temps soar towards 60 for some. If the cold air gets in quick enough some of that rain will change to wet snow, especially for the higher elevations. Cooler and breezy Monday night, staying cool for Tuesday then we have to watch the Tuesday night through Thursday morning time-frame for a potential impactful system that looks to bring snow for many. Details will continue to be worked out over the coming days for that system. Have a great day! -Rob