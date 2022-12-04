The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Happy Sunday! We hope you had a great start to the weekend, even with the wind and rain yesterday. Happy to report that things will be much quieter this time around – partly cloudy and calm with high pressure building in from the west.

Temperatures are running a bit cooler behind yesterday’s system – in the 30’s this morning, and peaking only around 40 this afternoon.

With clear skies and still calm conditions, temperatures drop like a rock tonight. Expect mid 20’s in the Capital District and teens in the mountains. Brrrr!

With light winds out of the south during the day on Monday, we are actually able to overcome the colder start and reach more mild temps in the afternoon – highs in the upper 40’s.

Tuesday looks showery but with similar high temps. Wednesday features a few leftover showers, but also unusually warm temps. Highs will be in the mid 50’s! Thursday is dry and more seasonable. Friday could feature rain or snow showers.