Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another mild day with temperatures reaching the low to even mid 50s for many. But showers did move in and those showers will be intermittent through the night, coming to an end after midnight.

High pressure will be building in Sunday afternoon, that means that we will begin to dry things out a bit and also will have the chance at some afternoon sunshine. But with that sunshine will come some gusty winds that look to approach 25-30mph.

High pressure sticks around through Monday, so partly sunny skies with temperatures holding in the 40s to near 50. Our next system though will be moving in on Tuesday in the form of a warm front. This will bring showers and another push of very mild air for Tuesday and especially Wednesday.

Sunday looks to start mostly cloudy and relatively mild with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Most of the rain and showers will be out of the area, but can’t rule out some isolated drizzle for some.

Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with the gusty wind, temperatures will likely see an early day high before dropping a touch into the late afternoon and evening.

Monday will be dry, with partly sunny skies, temperatures will be just a touch cooler with most in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A warm front will be approaching Monday night and into Tuesday, this will bring rain and showers for Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the showers on Tuesday, a south wind will be developing so temperatures look to be very mild with highs in the low to mid 50s. Very warm on Wednesday with some sunshine and scattered showers, temperatures likely in the upper 50s and low 60s, which could be near record territory! A strong cold front will move through Wednesday evening, this will bring cooler temperatures for the end of the week with the chance at a few snow showers for Thursday. Have a great night, stay safe and Happy New Year! -Rob