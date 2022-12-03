Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a warm, windy and at times wet start to the weekend, temperatures reached the low to mid 50s for most. We don’t quite see those temperatures again on Sunday, instead, temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. High pressure will be building in, so that means some sunshine and less wind are expected.

High pressure building in from the west will relax the winds a bit late tonight and through the day on Sunday. We will still see some cloudiness from moisture from the Great Lakes and temperatures will hold in the 30s. We should see a touch more sunshine for Monday afternoon.

The pieces for our next system are already coming together in the west. A piece of energy coming ashore on the west coast and an area of moisture in the southwest. These will get together and head our way for Tuesday and Wednesday, another few days with rain and very mild temperatures for the early parts of December.

Highs on Sunday will be very seasonable with most in the upper 30s to near 40. With less wind and some sunshine, it shouldn’t feel too bad.

We quickly warm up again on Monday with more sunshine and a bit of a southerly wind developing. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 40s. But we don’t stop there, even warmer weather awaits for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A decent shot of rain is likely for Tuesday, however, temperatures will still warm into the mid to upper 40s, even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s with a few showers out and about. We drop back into the mid 40s for Thursday under partly sunny skies, watching for the potential for a wintry mix late in the day next Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. We look to dry out next Saturday again with temperatures in the low 40s with some sunshine. Have a great Sunday! -Rob