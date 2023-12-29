Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another mild and at times wet afternoon across the Capital Region on this last Friday of 2023. A cold front swinging in overnight will bring with it rain and snow showers by Saturday morning, but it will also help to bring in drier air and get rid of this stagnant weather pattern we have been under all week long.

The drier air will be with us through New Years Eve with some sunshine expected through the afternoon and temperatures a little closer to where they should be, in the mid to upper 30s. We will be watching a very weak disturbance to our north and west for Monday. Right now, all guidance keeps this to our south. This would mainly bring us more clouds for New Years Day with a slight chance at a few flurries into the afternoon.

Overnight tonight a cold front will move in. Along with this a band of rain and snow showers will develop. It is possible that the Valley locations see a few flakes trying to mix in, however, the best chance at any minor accumulations will remain to areas above 1,000 feet. Even in those elevations we are looking at 1-2″ at best.

Once this gets out in the morning we do anticipate mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze to develop with gusts 20-25 mph. We may even see some breaks of sunshine late in the day, temperatures will be a bit cooler, mainly 40-45 degrees, still well above average for the end of December.

Drier air finally arrives for Sunday and this will treat us to partly sunny skies. Despite some sunshine, temperatures will likely hold in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday as a weak storm system passes to our south.

Temperatures look to remain within a few degrees on either side of 40 through the middle of next week. Another chance at snow showers will arrive on Thursday as we may begin to enter a more active pattern with the chance at storm systems every few days along with colder air with temperatures much closer to normal through the end of the week, highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. Have a great weekend and a Happy New Year! -Rob