Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a great afternoon across the Capital Region, especially if you are not a fan of the cold and snow as temperatures warmed into the mid to upper 40s for most with even a few low 50s! We will keep the temperatures in the 40s and low 50s for Friday, but we will see an increase in clouds through though the day.

Above average warmth will continue to stream into the Northeast overnight tonight and into the Holiday weekend.

Our next storm system now in the southwest will be heading our way for New Years Eve, which will continue to keep us warm but will also increase the risk for showers late in the day on Saturday and into the overnight.

Futurecast shows mostly cloudy skies to start the day on Friday, but it will likely be mild with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 30s.

Breaks of sunshine will develop through the afternoon, but it doesn’t look like it will be as bright as it was on Thursday. However, temperatures will likely be a bit milder than Thursday. There is a slight chance of a shower late in the day on Friday, mainly north and west of Albany, most will remain dry.

New Years Eve will feature mostly cloudy skies and I think right now most of the daytime hours will be dry.

Showers and periods of rain will develop near or after sunset Saturday night, but before the rain arrives temperatures will once again warm into the upper 40s and low 50s!

Periods of rain will continue Saturday night into New Years Day, but will likely end in the morning hours. We will turn a bit breezy in the afternoon and the sunshine should break out for a period of time, which will keep temperatures once again in the upper 40s to near 50. Partly sunny and just slightly cooler on Monday before more showers arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures surge towards 60 by Wednesday afternoon! Have a great night! -Rob