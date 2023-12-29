The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

More light shower and drizzle activity today, though temperatures will stay quite mild for this time of year – highs in the upper 40’s for parts of the Capital District!

A few more organized showers could develop up north this evening and track through the area overnight. With temperatures running a little cooler, some in the hills and mountains could see periods of snow with light accumulations. It will likely stay rain in the immediate Capital District.

Temperatures warm into the low or mid 40’s on Saturday, so things wrap up as rain again and anyone that had picked up an overnight coating of snow will likely see it melt rather quickly. Finally dry and with some more sunshine for the last day of the year Sunday.

Not too frosty to ring in 2024 – lows on the morning of New Year’s Day will be only a couple degrees below freezing. After a few flurries and clouds that afternoon, brighter skies return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow showers are possible Thursday.