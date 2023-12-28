Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Unsettled Thursday will once again lead to an unsettled afternoon for Friday. Basically the same type of weather, temperatures in the 40s with passing showers and pockets of drizzle. It will not be raining every minute of the afternoon.

We are finally watching a different weather feature that will be moving in for Saturday morning, a cold front to our north will be dropping in with the chance for a few rain and snow showers into Saturday morning. Behind this, we will see briefly drier air, meaning some sunshine and it will turn more seasonable, nothing too crazy cold.

Scattered showers and drizzle throughout the day on Friday. Temperatures will continue to run 10-15 degrees above average for late December with highs mainly in the mid to upper 40s.

Changes will be arriving in the form of a cold front on Saturday morning. The way it looks right now, there is the chance many of us will see some snow. The valley locations would likely see a wintry mix, while areas above 500 feet may pick up a quick half inch or inch of fresh snow.

Behind the front temperatures will drop slightly through the afternoon after early day highs in the low to mid 40s, we will likely settle into the upper 30s to near 40. We may see some late afternoon sunshine and winds could become a bit gusty, mainly 20-25 mph into the early evening.

We will see some sunshine for New Years Eve on Sunday with temperatures seasonably mild in the upper 30s and low 40s. We look to hold in the upper 30s and low 40s through the first week of 2024 with the chance at a few flurries for Monday, with perhaps a more widespread chance at snow showers for Thursday with highs dropping back into the mid to upper 30s. Have a great night! -Rob