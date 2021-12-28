12/28/21: Wintry mix Tuesday night, more clouds for Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A weak area of low pressure is passing to our south tonight. This will initially bring a mix of rain, snow and sleet through the Hudson Valley before transitioning to all snow later tonight, however, it does not look to make it much further north than Glens Falls, so those of you in the Adirondacks may only see a few flurries from this one.

Initially expecting a wintry mix in the Hudson Valley as temperatures will start out too warm to support just snow.

However, we will all switch to snow as the atmosphere continues to cool this evening and will allow for minor accumulations for many.





Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Catskills tonight for 1-2″ of snow, but also the chance at a light glaze of ice. Notice the pinks showing up on the futurecast above, this is where the best chance for sleet and freezing rain will be noticed.

Our progressive weather pattern continues, yet another area of low pressure, now in Colorado, will move towards the northeast for Thursday, this time, with milder air in place, it should remain all rain.

The clouds will stick around for Friday, our next weather maker now off the coast of Oregon will move in for New Year’s Day. This will likely be a warm set-up with temperatures in the 40s with rain expected. That system will continue into Sunday with rain and mountain mix or snow showers as temperatures will hover near 40 before crashing into the evening, will have to watch for a potential flash freeze Sunday night as temperatures plummet into the teens into Monday morning. Cold air looks to stick around for the first week of the new year with limited chances at snow or rain. Have a great night! -Rob