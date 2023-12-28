The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Temperatures stay in the 40’s for just about the whole day, with only a few south of Albany hitting the 50 degree mark – average highs in late December are in the mid 30’s, for perspective! We’ll have clouds and scattered, light rain showers around all day and into the overnight.

We struggle to cool off tonight with the unsettled conditions remaining in place – only those in the mountains up north have a shot at briefly falling into the upper 30’s.

More light rain and/or drizzle for Friday. Saturday looks slightly cooler, and there’s a chance for a few more stray rain or snow showers depending on exact timing and temperature. Slightly breezy conditions are possible, as well.

Finally dry and with some sunshine for the last day of the year Sunday. Expect a chilly start with lows in the 20’s then highs in the upper 30’s. We’re only a couple degrees below freezing overnight for New Year’s! A few flurries are possible on Monday, January 1st – then we’re brighter and brighter for Tuesday and Wednesday.