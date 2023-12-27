Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A dreary afternoon today with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. There was a lull late this afternoon and evening, however, the rain will likely fill back in later this evening and overnight and is expected to continue into the start of Thursday.

Moisture in association with an area of low pressure will continue to stream northward overnight tonight and this is why the rain will continue. We are anticipating scattered showers, along with periods of steadier rain right into Thursday morning.

Little bit of a complex setup for the second half of the week. Big upper level storm system in the middle of the country will be slowly working to the east. We will not see direct impacts from this system, but as it moves east it will force a storm on the coast to move northward. Once it gets off the coast of New England it will slow down as it will be bumping into high pressure. This will keep the unsettled weather in play through at least Friday.

Steadier rain is expected to develop late tonight and into Thursday morning. Grab the umbrella and give yourself extra time Thursday morning. Temperatures will be mild with most 40-45 degrees.

Much like today, I do believe we will see a bit of a lull develop in the precipitation through the afternoon and evening. Skies will remain cloudy, but temperatures will warm once again into the upper 40s and low 50s.

While I do expect some improvements for Friday, we will still remain mostly cloudy. Can’t rule out a few scattered showers and pockets of drizzle through the afternoon. Temperatures will also basically be the same with highs mainly reaching the low to mid 40s with a few approaching 50.

Slightly cooler on Saturday with more clouds than sun, we still can’t rule out a stray rain or snow shower, but it does appear that we will remain mostly dry. Finally some sunshine will try to break out on New Years Eve with temperatures a bit more seasonable with highs in the upper 30s. We look to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s as we welcome in 2024 with a few flurries possible Monday, another chance at some sunshine arrives by the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Rob