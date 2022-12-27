Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonable afternoon today with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s, right about where we should be for the end of December. However, temperatures will be getting quite the boost in the final days of 2022, and it looks to continue into the start of 2023!

In the short term, it will be relatively quiet tonight with partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. We are watching a very weak disturbance in the Upper Great Lakes, this is expected to slide southeast. Most of us will miss this, but there could be a few flurries or snow showers late tonight and into Wednesday, mainly north of the Mohawk Valley.

Once this clipper system moves away, high pressure will slide to the east coast and we will begin to see a return flow of milder air into the Northeast. All signs point to this warm-up remaining into the start of the new year.

A few snow showers will be likely, especially north of the Mohawk Valley into Wednesday morning, there could be a few flurries into the Capital Region and Western New England, but I think most will start dry and cloudy.

Skies look to turn partly sunny, especially south of the Mohawk Valley through the afternoon. This will help temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s south and upper 20s to mid 30s to the north.

The gates open up to even milder air for Thursday with skies turning partly sunny for everyone. This will only be the start of our warm-up with highs Thursday in the low to mid 40s, but we make a run at 50 Friday and into the weekend!

There may be a few rain showers overnight Friday, but the better chance at those showers arrive Saturday night and then again Sunday night with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. We stay on the mild side of things into early next week with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50, another chance at rain comes in on Tuesday of next week. Have a great night! -Rob