12/27/21: Cloudy & Mild Tuesday

Latest Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A chilly, gray day today, but we did remain dry this afternoon. A weak system will be moving through tonight which will bring perhaps some light snow which will transition to a mix and some freezing rain as we approach midnight. Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 7pm tonight for the Mohawk Valley points south for this potential.





Snowfall amounts look to be minimal with perhaps a coating to 1 or 2″ before the mix and freezing rain moves in. While everyone from the Mohawk Valley south will have the potential to see icing the best chance at a tenth of an inch of ice looks highest in the Catskills. This of course occurring before the temperatures rise late tonight.





A relatively quiet day for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s.





Another disturbance will be passing through by Tuesday evening. Right now this system is out west and will race eastward tonight and into Tuesday afternoon.

It is looking likely that snow will be moving in, especially south of I-90 by Tuesday evening, and into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

As the temperatures rise we will then introduce another round of mixed precipitation which will include perhaps some sleet and freezing rain heading into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday is looking mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine possible and temperatures in the upper 30s.





We are tracking yet another system for Thursday. This would likely bring in some rain with perhaps a mix to the north with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40. Heading into the weekend, and the start of 2022, another system will be moving in. Likely with rain and temps in the 30s to near 40 on Saturday, that would continue into Sunday, but as colder air works in, may end up transitioning to snow Sunday night. Much cooler with highs in the 20s for the first week of the new year, but no big snow storms in sight. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob