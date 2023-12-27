The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Awfully dreary out there today! While there could be brief lulls in the rain late morning and early afternoon, it’ll never completely dry out in any given location. More steady rain then expected the the evening and early Thursday morning.

Showers will linger for several days with this system. By Friday evening, 1 to 2 inches of rain could have fallen in the Catskills and southern Adirondacks. Up to an inch expected for much of the Capital District and into the Berkshires. Lower totals in the North Country and much of Vermont.

Friday and Saturday could feature a bit of wintry mix or snow in the higher terrain – but most of the News10 region will see just plain old rain. Finally dry and a bit brighter for the final day of the year Sunday.

We will be cold (but not frigid) for New Year’s Eve – lows will be down into the upper 20’s for Monday morning. Cloudy but dry and seasonable for New Year’s Day. Then brighter and up to the 40 degree mark for Tuesday.