Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A very murky Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies for most along with patchy dense fog continuing throughout the day. Temperatures did remain cooler than anticipated because of this, but where the skies brightened a bit we did see a spike into the upper 40s. More clouds and scattered showers and rain for Wednesday with temperatures remaining on the milder side in the mid to upper 40s.

An area of low pressure will be tracking northward overnight and into the day on Wednesday. This will throw more moisture our way and could lead to steady rain for a period of time through midday on Wednesday. All indications are that the rain will break up into scattered showers and drizzle into Wednesday evening.

Big upper level storm system in the middle of the country is going to continue to sit and spin for several more days while very slowly moves to the east. As long as this feature stays put, we will remain milder than average with spokes of moisture being thrown our way. This means the chance for rain showers basically every day through the end of the week.

Scattered showers and even periods of steadier rain look to kick us off on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and low 40s. The atmosphere will be saturated, so patchy dense fog will be possible through midday and could cause some visibility concerns for the morning commute.

Showers will be on and off through Wednesday afternoon. It does not look likely that it will be an all day rain event, but would be best to keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will hold in the mid 40s, a few upper 40s for some will be possible.

Steadier rain will fill back in Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Again, a relatively mild night with the chance for fog and some of that fog could become locally dense.

Area of low pressure will remain close to the northeast for Thursday. Clouds will hang around, with steadier rainfall transitioning to scattered showers and drizzle through Thursday afternoon. With a slightly drier day expected, temperatures may end up a degree or two warmer than Wednesday.

Chance for showers and even a few mountain flakes possible for Friday. Finally on Saturday the upper level storm system will be moving to the east coast and will eventually open the gates for more seasonable air for Saturday night and Sunday. This cooler air looks to stick around into the start of the New Year, with dry weather welcoming us to 2024! Have a great night! -Rob