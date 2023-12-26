The Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Kevin Appleby:

We’re seeing reports of dense fog across the viewing area Tuesday morning, with visibilities below half a mile in spots. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through at least 9 AM this morning. Give yourself some extra time and space this morning to get around on the roadways!

We should see at least a brief window of sunshine later this morning into the early afternoon before clouds return by the evening. High temperatures will once again be 10-15 degrees above average.

Showers will approach from our west for this evening. It won’t be a soaker of an evening, but a few showers are expected overnight.

Lows tonight will be very mild, a theme that will stick around for the next few days. Some will remain in the 40s with a light south wind.

Rain will build west to east on Wednesday. While we may wake up on the dry side, the evening commute is expected to feature rainfall region-wide.

Temperatures will be too mild to support any wintry precipitation. Highs will once again approach 50 degrees.

Temperatures will remain above average for the remainder of the work week. This storm is going to hang around for a few days, delivering unsettled conditions Thursday and Friday.

Colder air will filter into our region for the final weekend of 2023. With that comes breezy conditions as well as the opportunity for snow showers Saturday. Drier conditions as we head into 2024.