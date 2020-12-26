12/26/2020: Back to winter with colder air and lake effect snow

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Saturday! I hope you had a joyous Christmas with your closest loved ones. The weather has taken us on a wild ride over the past 24 hours. Christmas Day began wet, warm, and windy. Now this morning the cold air has returned and snow is back on the ground. (The image on the left is from 7 AM on Christmas Day. The image on the right is from the same time this morning.)

It’s back to reality for this day after Christmas. Watch for icy patches on the roads and walkways. Wet surfaces froze over last evening. There’s a layer of snow on top of that. Temperatures will crawl out of the teens and 20s this morning to the near freezing this afternoon. It will remain breezy. And our skies will feature more clouds than sunshine.

The colder flow will spark off a round of lake effect snow showers for areas north and west of Albany. Parts of the Adirondacks are under a Winter Weather Advisory or Lake Effect Snow Warning. These lake effect bands could put down several more inches on top of what fell late-day yesterday.

Snow showers will shut down overnight and skies will begin clearing through the Hudson Valley. There will be more sunshine all across Upstate New York to end this final weekend of 2020.

New Year’s week will begin with another storm system. This one will bring chances for rain and snow showers. The middle of part of the week will be colder and quieter. We will ring in 2020 with milder temperatures and rain chances.