Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful weather for Christmas with sunshine and temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. We will hold on the mild side for the coming days but we will turn a bit unsettled. An area of moisture is heading our way and will be arriving into Tuesday night.

Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday and area of low pressure will ride along the frontal boundary and bring a renewed push of moisture towards us. This will in turn provide a rather rainy afternoon and evening for Wednesday. A lingering shower on Thursday cannot be ruled out.

More clouds, but a few breaks of sunshine for Tuesday. Best chance for showers will arrive mainly after sunset and to the west of the Hudson Valley. The chance for rain showers will increase during the overnight. Temperatures on Tuesday will make a run once again towards 50.

We will remain mild into the day on Wednesday, however, an area of rain will be approaching. I think this particular model is a bit slow, I do believe that the rain will be arriving by Wednesday afternoon and likely will continue into Wednesday night. This rain will hold temperatures relatively steady into the night as well.

Looking like a possible rain or mountain snow shower for Friday. Holiday weekend looks quiet, but much cooler than this past weekend with highs in the mid 30s with the chance for a snow shower or two on Saturday. Seasonable to bring in the New Year with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 30s. Have a great night! -Rob