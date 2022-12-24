The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Santa Claus will feel right at home tonight, with temps in the single digits across the News10 area!

Tomorrow morning, with the wind chill factored in, it will still feel like its below zero.

Christmas Day is still cold and a little breezy, but it is going to be ever so slightly more manageable than Christmas Eve was – highs mid 20’s.

Monday and Tuesday are still plenty cold, but with calmer conditions. Tuesday may feature a few flurries.

Temps surge all the way to the upper 40’s by New Year’s Eve! There will be a few showers around, but at least it won’t feel like the frozen tundra out there! Merry Christmas!