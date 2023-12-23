The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

After a chilly start, we do gradually climb to the mid or upper 30’s today under mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds give way to showers around sunset. While light snow is expected in the mountains, it will likely start as a cold rain in the valleys. While it could briefly flip over to mix or plain old snow, don’t expect much accumulation. This will likely wrap up with on and off light rain during the day Sunday as temperatures warm to around 40.

Throughout this period, a decent coating of snow is possible in the Catskills, Greens, northern Berkshires, and perhaps even the Rensselaer Plateau. Up to an inch of fresh snow could fall in parts the Adirondacks.

Then we’re dry with some sun for Christmas Day itself. While it may not be a White Christmas (one inch or more of snow on the ground) it will be pleasantly mild with highs in the mid 40’s.

Warmer temps stick around for much of the rest of the forecast, with periods of rain starting on Wednesday.